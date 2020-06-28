3607 E LONG LAKE Road

Amenities

Centrally located in this gorgeous lake community with easy access to I-10 & L-202, this 3BR/2BTH charmer is near excellent schools, scores of retail, dining & entertainment venues, and is nestled on a manicured N/S facing lot featuring an open floor plan, updated kitchen w/upgraded cabinetry & Quartz counters. Enjoy tile & wood flooring in all the right places, plantation shutters throughout & updated bathrooms. Master bathroom has granite counters and tile/stone surround. Great condition & great location!!!