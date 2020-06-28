All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

3607 E LONG LAKE Road

3607 East Long Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

3607 East Long Lake Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Centrally located in this gorgeous lake community with easy access to I-10 & L-202, this 3BR/2BTH charmer is near excellent schools, scores of retail, dining & entertainment venues, and is nestled on a manicured N/S facing lot featuring an open floor plan, updated kitchen w/upgraded cabinetry & Quartz counters. Enjoy tile & wood flooring in all the right places, plantation shutters throughout & updated bathrooms. Master bathroom has granite counters and tile/stone surround. Great condition & great location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have any available units?
3607 E LONG LAKE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have?
Some of 3607 E LONG LAKE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 E LONG LAKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3607 E LONG LAKE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 E LONG LAKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road offer parking?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road does not offer parking.
Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have a pool?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have accessible units?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 E LONG LAKE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 E LONG LAKE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
