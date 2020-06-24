3509 E CANNON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Unique modern home. Not your average rental. Complete remodel inside and out including floors, wiring, paint, windows, newer efficient 15 SEER AC unit, new foam roof in 2019 for greater insulation. Close to Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Easy freeway access. Near Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Fry's Signature, and Restaurants - 32 Shea, Taphouse Kitchen, Sala Thai, Press Coffee and more. Dogs by lessor approval, no cats. Lease includes water/sewer/trash, weekly pool service, and 2x/month landscape service.