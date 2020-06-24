All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

3509 E CANNON Drive

3509 East Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 East Cannon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Unique modern home. Not your average rental. Complete remodel inside and out including floors, wiring, paint, windows, newer efficient 15 SEER AC unit, new foam roof in 2019 for greater insulation. Close to Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Easy freeway access. Near Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Fry's Signature, and Restaurants - 32 Shea, Taphouse Kitchen, Sala Thai, Press Coffee and more. Dogs by lessor approval, no cats. Lease includes water/sewer/trash, weekly pool service, and 2x/month landscape service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 E CANNON Drive have any available units?
3509 E CANNON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 E CANNON Drive have?
Some of 3509 E CANNON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 E CANNON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 E CANNON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 E CANNON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 E CANNON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 E CANNON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 E CANNON Drive offers parking.
Does 3509 E CANNON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 E CANNON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 E CANNON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3509 E CANNON Drive has a pool.
Does 3509 E CANNON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 E CANNON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 E CANNON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 E CANNON Drive has units with dishwashers.
