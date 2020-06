Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Phoenix 3 Bedroom Home - This great 3 bedroom home is in a great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has lots of updating while keeping its charm of the area. This 3 bedroom has over 1400 sq. feet, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The property has a large back yard for entertaining with a large Covered Patio. There is a separate Washer/Dryer room with storage in the back of the property, washer and dryer do come with the property. This home is ready for you



