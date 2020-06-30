3500 E LINCOLN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill guest suite media room tennis court

Incredible views of Camelback and the City, privacy and a fabulous location along the Lincoln corridor, minutes to downtown, airport - hiking, tennis, basketball, community pool behind a 24 hour guarded entrance. This contemporary style executive home is perfect for one who would benefit from a home office, lock and leave when traveling, entertain when home. Gourmet, open kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with induction cooktop, double ovens, granite counters, RO /soft water system. Vaulted ceiling great room offers theatre style viewing with side by side screens plus projection system and full wet bar. The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace & television. Guest suite has a full en suite bath. Relax on the patio w/ misting system & built in grill. Will consider 6-12 mo lease.