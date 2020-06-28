All apartments in Phoenix
3340 E MENADOTA Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

3340 E MENADOTA Drive

3340 East Menadota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3340 East Menadota Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Location, Location!! This beautiful single story home has a split floor plan, 3 Bedrooms Plus a Den/ Office and a 2 1/2 car garage! The layout of this home is a dream! The fully upgraded the master bedroom/bath split from the rest of the house, and it is loaded with natural light and upgrades through out. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, refinished cabinets, recessed lighting, black granite sink, and it opens to the family room. The oversized grass back yard also has a large covered patio. This home is close to the 101 and 51 freeways, close to PV Community College, Desert Ridge, Golf Course, Park and Elementary school nearby. Very desirable location just minutes for North Scottsdale and Kierland! You won't want to miss the chance to call this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

