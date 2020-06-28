3340 E MENADOTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location!! This beautiful single story home has a split floor plan, 3 Bedrooms Plus a Den/ Office and a 2 1/2 car garage! The layout of this home is a dream! The fully upgraded the master bedroom/bath split from the rest of the house, and it is loaded with natural light and upgrades through out. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, refinished cabinets, recessed lighting, black granite sink, and it opens to the family room. The oversized grass back yard also has a large covered patio. This home is close to the 101 and 51 freeways, close to PV Community College, Desert Ridge, Golf Course, Park and Elementary school nearby. Very desirable location just minutes for North Scottsdale and Kierland! You won't want to miss the chance to call this home