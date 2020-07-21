All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

3317 S 95TH Drive

3317 South 95th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3317 South 95th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious floor plan. Home features a two tone paint exterior and desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Inside you have open living areas and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and coutertop space, breakfast bar and white appliances. Carpet throughout home and tile in all the right places. Great master bedroom with walk in closet, bay windows and master bath including dual sinks. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio. ***IF ACTIVE � WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS****NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 S 95TH Drive have any available units?
3317 S 95TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 S 95TH Drive have?
Some of 3317 S 95TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 S 95TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 S 95TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 S 95TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 S 95TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3317 S 95TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 S 95TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 S 95TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 S 95TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 S 95TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 S 95TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 S 95TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 S 95TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 S 95TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 S 95TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
