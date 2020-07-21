3317 S 95TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious floor plan. Home features a two tone paint exterior and desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Inside you have open living areas and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and coutertop space, breakfast bar and white appliances. Carpet throughout home and tile in all the right places. Great master bedroom with walk in closet, bay windows and master bath including dual sinks. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio. ***IF ACTIVE � WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS****NO CATS***