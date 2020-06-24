All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3316 W PALO VERDE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3316 W PALO VERDE Drive

3316 West Palo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3316 West Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come and see this charming property located in Phoenix! Featuring mature landscaping, fully fenced in yard. Its one of the biggest lots in the area.This remodeled home will conquer you! Step inside to find new paint throuout the entire home, new tile flooring in main areas, and formal living/dining areas. Amazing kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops, and island with breakfast bar. All bedrooms have carpet. Huge backyard offers covered patio, workshop room, and tons of potential for you to personalize and make your own. Don't miss the opportunity to see what this wonderful house has for you! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have any available units?
3316 W PALO VERDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have?
Some of 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3316 W PALO VERDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive offer parking?
No, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have a pool?
No, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 W PALO VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College