3316 W PALO VERDE Drive

Come and see this charming property located in Phoenix! Featuring mature landscaping, fully fenced in yard. Its one of the biggest lots in the area.This remodeled home will conquer you! Step inside to find new paint throuout the entire home, new tile flooring in main areas, and formal living/dining areas. Amazing kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops, and island with breakfast bar. All bedrooms have carpet. Huge backyard offers covered patio, workshop room, and tons of potential for you to personalize and make your own. Don't miss the opportunity to see what this wonderful house has for you! Schedule a showing today!