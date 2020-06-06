All apartments in Phoenix
Location

3313 North 63rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a nice 3 bedroom close to shopping with new interior paint paint, large yard, upgraded kitchen and comes with washer dryer and fridge.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have any available units?
3313 North 63rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have?
Some of 3313 North 63rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 North 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3313 North 63rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 North 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 North 63rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3313 North 63rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 North 63rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3313 North 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3313 North 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 North 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 North 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
