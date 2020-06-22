3307 West Corrine Drive

Amenities
Just look at this 4 bed 2 bath 1534sf, updated home in North Phoenix! Tile in all the living spaces, carpet in all the sleeping spaces, & ceiling fans everywhere! Granite counter tops, black appliances, & an island in the kitchen. Trees in the front, & a big yard in the back. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 3307 W Corrine Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.