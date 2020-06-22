All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

3307 West Corrine Drive

3307 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3307 West Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just look at this 4 bed 2 bath 1534sf, updated home in North Phoenix! Tile in all the living spaces, carpet in all the sleeping spaces, & ceiling fans everywhere! Granite counter tops, black appliances, & an island in the kitchen. Trees in the front, & a big yard in the back. *This one's pet-friendly* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 3307 W Corrine Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 West Corrine Drive have any available units?
3307 West Corrine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 West Corrine Drive have?
Some of 3307 West Corrine Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 West Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3307 West Corrine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 West Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 West Corrine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3307 West Corrine Drive offer parking?
No, 3307 West Corrine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3307 West Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 West Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 West Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 3307 West Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3307 West Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3307 West Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 West Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 West Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
