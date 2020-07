3304 S. 80th Dr

Amenities

4 BEDROOM HOME IN TUSCANO - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY HOME ON A CULDESAC STREET IN TUSCANO. FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET. HOME HAS BEEN RENOVATED WITH EARTH TONE DIAGONAL TILE THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS AND NEUTRAL DECORATOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. HUGE GREAT ROOM CONCEPT FLOWS INTO EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, MICROWAVE, STOVE AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE. ONE BEDROOM AND HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS, 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING MASTER UPSTAIRS. LOTS OF STORAGE. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AND PRIVATE BACKYARD. 2 CAR GARAGE. EASY CARE LANDSCAPING. WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS AND BIKING/WALKING PATHS. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING AND UTILITIES. SORRY NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. TENANT PROVIDES OWN FRIDGE AND WASHER/DRYER



(RLNE5073072)