Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:38 AM

322 E MARIPOSA Street

322 East Mariposa Street · (480) 232-0948
Location

322 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
key fob access
Fully furnished GUEST HOUSE in the Central Corridor available on monthly, seasonally or annual basis. Interior design by Cole Frasier Studios & featuring West Elm furnishings. Private entrance, covered patio, kitchenette, large frig/freezer, 18x18 tile floors, walk-in closet, inside washer & dryer, Culligan soft water, 1-car driveway, separate storage and landscaped yard. Walking distance to light rail and Central Uptown Business District. Close to great restaurants and shopping. Rent negotiable depending on duration. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, 49'' 4KTV & WiFi, monitored keyfob security, maid service 2x month, electric ($100 capped) & landscaping. Sleeps 2. Better value than any hotel for a seasonal or extended stay traveler! Sorry, no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have any available units?
322 E MARIPOSA Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have?
Some of 322 E MARIPOSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E MARIPOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 E MARIPOSA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E MARIPOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 E MARIPOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street offer parking?
No, 322 E MARIPOSA Street does not offer parking.
Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 E MARIPOSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have a pool?
No, 322 E MARIPOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 322 E MARIPOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E MARIPOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E MARIPOSA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
