322 E MARIPOSA Street

Fully furnished GUEST HOUSE in the Central Corridor available on monthly, seasonally or annual basis. Interior design by Cole Frasier Studios & featuring West Elm furnishings. Private entrance, covered patio, kitchenette, large frig/freezer, 18x18 tile floors, walk-in closet, inside washer & dryer, Culligan soft water, 1-car driveway, separate storage and landscaped yard. Walking distance to light rail and Central Uptown Business District. Close to great restaurants and shopping. Rent negotiable depending on duration. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, 49'' 4KTV & WiFi, monitored keyfob security, maid service 2x month, electric ($100 capped) & landscaping. Sleeps 2. Better value than any hotel for a seasonal or extended stay traveler! Sorry, no pets or smoking.