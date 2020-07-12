/
saint francis
370 Apartments for rent in Saint Francis, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
Near the Phoenix Art Museum and Grand Canyon University. Comfortable air-conditioned units with ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Cat- and dog-friendly community with ample parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E. Mariposa St. #8
114 E Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL Centrally Located Phoenix 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Move in special!! - $100 1st month's rent for a June move in! Wonderful location on a quite residential street! Exterior of this property was just redone with new landscaping,
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
322 E MARIPOSA Street
322 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
465 sqft
Fully furnished GUEST HOUSE in the Central Corridor available on monthly, seasonally or annual basis. Interior design by Cole Frasier Studios & featuring West Elm furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of Saint Francis
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1462 sqft
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly living near Steele Indian School Park. 1-3 bedroom homes with full laundry and fireplaces. Community amenities include BBQ, coffee bar, hot tub, 24-hour maintenance and convenient e-payments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$845
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
907 sqft
Units feature large closets and spacious living and dining areas. Numerous shopping opportunities at nearby Camelback Colonnade and the Biltmore Fashion Park. Delve into nature at Piestewa Peak Park or the Echo Canyon Recreation Area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,077
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
660 sqft
Welcome to the new urban lifestyle inhabit on 7th has to offer you.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
51 Units Available
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1104 sqft
Luxurious units have top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded features, and unique layouts. Located in Midtown Phoenix, close to coffee shops, light rail, and restaurants. Community includes fitness center, pool, and TV lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1273 sqft
San Mateo is a beautiful luxury townhome community located in Central Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
143 Units Available
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1168 sqft
Get ready to raise your vibe and embark on a new chapter of your life at CENTRA Midtown Phoenix, a brand-new, modern apartment community in Midtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
976 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Uptown. Features a pool, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and covered parking. Light rail station is across the street, and many restaurants are within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$780
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community! In addition to our
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
16 Units Available
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Character is the word for these architecturally eye-catching homes. These uptown Phoenix apartments are at once charming and modern, with details such as barbecue areas and even bike rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4436 N 8th Ave 108
4436 N 8th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
Melrose Place 36 - Property Id: 274521 Apply ONLY at www.AcoraAm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4224 N 13th Pl Apt 3
4224 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom and 1-bathroom unit tucked away in paradise. Single family home with a nice backyard with a big shade tree located in the backyard. This is a must see. Carpet located in the bedroom and tile throughout the entire unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4642 N 10TH Street
4642 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
739 sqft
GREAT little 2 BED/1 BATH home for lease. Centrally located in MADISON school district. Awesome front covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5035 N 10TH Place
5035 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
Wow, take a look at this hidden gem in this upscale and secluded complex!! Two master bedrooms, two patios, cozy fireplace in the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
77 E Missouri Avenue
77 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3184 sqft
Newly Renovated! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and over 3100 square foot townhouse in Central Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
315 West Highland Avenue
315 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Highland at Midtown Rental Opportunity.
