Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3218 East Yale Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:52 PM

3218 East Yale Street

3218 East Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 East Yale Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, wood plank like flooring, new carpet, fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, off street parking, huge backyard with child play structure, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 East Yale Street have any available units?
3218 East Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 East Yale Street have?
Some of 3218 East Yale Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 East Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3218 East Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 East Yale Street pet-friendly?
No, 3218 East Yale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3218 East Yale Street offer parking?
Yes, 3218 East Yale Street offers parking.
Does 3218 East Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 East Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 East Yale Street have a pool?
No, 3218 East Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3218 East Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 3218 East Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 East Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 East Yale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

