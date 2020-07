Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has a formal living room and seperate family room with a fireplace, nice size bedrooms, tile throughout and a large backyard. No carpet in this home. This home is in a great location with easy access to I17 and near ASU WEST. Close to great schools. No HOA. Owner is pet friendly. 2.5% City Sales Tax applies.