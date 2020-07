Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

A classic North Central Ranch on one of the best streets in the Corridor! This beautiful and bright recently remodeled house, features real wood floors, big windows, updated Kitchen with modern cabinets, quartz counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances. Living areas and bedrooms are spacious. Bathrooms are also updated. Come see this home Today. Landscaping included!. No pets allowed.

