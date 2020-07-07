316 W NORTHERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled home in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. In the highly desired location of North Central Phoenix. Come enjoy and live in your backyard Oasis that comes with a fully functional guest house filling all your needs. This three bedroom, two bath home comes tastefully remodeled from your floors, countertops, crown molding, paint, stainless steel appliances and offers fully functional space throughout. The convenience is unmatched as you have every grocery store, top rated valley restaurants, bars and stores at your finger tips. Lease this home today!