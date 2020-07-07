All apartments in Phoenix
316 W NORTHERN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

316 W NORTHERN Avenue

316 West Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 West Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled home in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. In the highly desired location of North Central Phoenix. Come enjoy and live in your backyard Oasis that comes with a fully functional guest house filling all your needs. This three bedroom, two bath home comes tastefully remodeled from your floors, countertops, crown molding, paint, stainless steel appliances and offers fully functional space throughout. The convenience is unmatched as you have every grocery store, top rated valley restaurants, bars and stores at your finger tips. Lease this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have any available units?
316 W NORTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 316 W NORTHERN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 W NORTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 W NORTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 W NORTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue offers parking.
Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 W NORTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 W NORTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

