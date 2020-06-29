3130 West Cactus Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

You'll love this Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy fireplace! Beautiful bathrooms! Fenced backyard with a covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.