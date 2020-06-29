All apartments in Phoenix
3130 West Cactus Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 PM

3130 West Cactus Road

3130 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

3130 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
You'll love this Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept living/kitchen area with laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy fireplace! Beautiful bathrooms! Fenced backyard with a covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 West Cactus Road have any available units?
3130 West Cactus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 West Cactus Road have?
Some of 3130 West Cactus Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 West Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
3130 West Cactus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 West Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 West Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 3130 West Cactus Road offer parking?
No, 3130 West Cactus Road does not offer parking.
Does 3130 West Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 West Cactus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 West Cactus Road have a pool?
Yes, 3130 West Cactus Road has a pool.
Does 3130 West Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 3130 West Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 West Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 West Cactus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
