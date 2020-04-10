3122 East Hubbell Street

Amenities

pet friendly carport

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Central Phoenix. Close to schools, major freeways, shopping, entertainment, Sky Harbor and more. 1 car carport.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Pets: 1 med size or 2 small, no aggressive breeds)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.