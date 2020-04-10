All apartments in Phoenix
3122 East Hubbell Street
3122 East Hubbell Street

3122 East Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3122 East Hubbell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Central Phoenix. Close to schools, major freeways, shopping, entertainment, Sky Harbor and more. 1 car carport.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.
The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Pets: 1 med size or 2 small, no aggressive breeds)
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have any available units?
3122 East Hubbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3122 East Hubbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3122 East Hubbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 East Hubbell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 East Hubbell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3122 East Hubbell Street offers parking.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 East Hubbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have a pool?
No, 3122 East Hubbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have accessible units?
No, 3122 East Hubbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 East Hubbell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 East Hubbell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 East Hubbell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
