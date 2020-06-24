All apartments in Phoenix
310 W Earll Dr Unit #108
310 W Earll Dr Unit #108

Location

310 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Just Reduced!! Fully Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath - 1st Floor Central Phoenix Condo!Enjoy this super cozy 2 bed 1 bath condo conveniently located across from the pool and on the first floor!
Open floor plan, kitchen opens to the family room area, Kitchen features all brand new black & stainless steel appliances included! New vinyl floors and fresh new paint throughout!
Great location in Central/Downtown Phoenix! Very close to entertainment, bars, restaurants, shopping, museums and so much more!

Rent- $895 plus 3% monthly rental tax

Security Deposit- $895.00

Call 480 485 3333 or email mgmt@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE2169880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have any available units?
310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 currently offering any rent specials?
310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 pet-friendly?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 offer parking?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 does not offer parking.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have a pool?
Yes, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 has a pool.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have accessible units?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 W Earll Dr Unit #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
