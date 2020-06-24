310 W Earll Dr Unit #108

Amenities
Just Reduced!! Fully Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath - 1st Floor Central Phoenix Condo!Enjoy this super cozy 2 bed 1 bath condo conveniently located across from the pool and on the first floor!
Open floor plan, kitchen opens to the family room area, Kitchen features all brand new black & stainless steel appliances included! New vinyl floors and fresh new paint throughout!
Great location in Central/Downtown Phoenix! Very close to entertainment, bars, restaurants, shopping, museums and so much more!
Rent- $895 plus 3% monthly rental tax
Security Deposit- $895.00
Call 480 485 3333 or email mgmt@ridgewayinv.com
(RLNE2169880)