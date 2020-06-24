All apartments in Phoenix
31 W PASADENA Avenue
31 W PASADENA Avenue

31 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Well located 2-story townhouse in the heart of Central Phoenix. Close to light rail, shopping, 9 of the best new trendy restaurants in Phoenix are nearby, top rated schools, close to the freeways. The property has 2 master suites upstairs: the main suite also has a balcony; additional powder room downstairs. Nice sized living room area, open kitchen/dining area, fabulous courtyard patio which leads to the community pool. The grounds are well maintained which creates a nice sense of home. Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have any available units?
31 W PASADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have?
Some of 31 W PASADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W PASADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 W PASADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W PASADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31 W PASADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue offer parking?
No, 31 W PASADENA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 W PASADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 31 W PASADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 W PASADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 W PASADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W PASADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
