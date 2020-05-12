3036 N 28TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

2 CAR GARAGE -rare for this area! FURNISHED home, ALL UTILITIES PAID. Home includes SMART TVs in all bedrooms and living area, 1000 MEG Internet connection. Located in the very sought after neighborhood of Phoenix Homestead Homes. Ultra Chic Industrial/Modern design with a 2 car attached garage on 1/4 acre lot with circular driveway. Perfect for someone looking for Urban Lifestyle Living. Walk or drive to the hottest spots in Central Phoenix.The home is also listed for Sale withMLS # 6053178 . NO CATS, Call or email about dog size for approval. Preferable no pets. Home available immediately