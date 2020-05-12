All apartments in Phoenix
3036 N 28TH Street
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

3036 N 28TH Street

3036 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3036 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2 CAR GARAGE -rare for this area! FURNISHED home, ALL UTILITIES PAID. Home includes SMART TVs in all bedrooms and living area, 1000 MEG Internet connection. Located in the very sought after neighborhood of Phoenix Homestead Homes. Ultra Chic Industrial/Modern design with a 2 car attached garage on 1/4 acre lot with circular driveway. Perfect for someone looking for Urban Lifestyle Living. Walk or drive to the hottest spots in Central Phoenix.The home is also listed for Sale withMLS # 6053178 . NO CATS, Call or email about dog size for approval. Preferable no pets. Home available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 N 28TH Street have any available units?
3036 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 3036 N 28TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3036 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 N 28TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 3036 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3036 N 28TH Street offers parking.
Does 3036 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 N 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 3036 N 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3036 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3036 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
