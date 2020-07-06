All apartments in Phoenix
3027 W. Sand Flower Dr.

3027 West Sand Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 West Sand Flower Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME AT TRAMONTO IN PHOENIX WITH TONS OF UPGRADES** - This is a 3 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1614 square feet at Tramonto in Phoenix. The interior features living room, great room, kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with a sitting area and walk-in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings, wood & carpet flooring, security system and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a tile roof, 2 car garage with opener, 2 community pools & 1 spa. An added bonus is that the landscaping is maintained by the homeowner's association.

Cross Streets: Carefree Highway/I-17
Directions: East on Carefree Highway, Left on Via Puzzola, First Right on Sandflower.

(RLNE2494243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have any available units?
3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have?
Some of 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. offers parking.
Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. has a pool.
Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 W. Sand Flower Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

