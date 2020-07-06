3027 W. Sand Flower Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME AT TRAMONTO IN PHOENIX WITH TONS OF UPGRADES** - This is a 3 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1614 square feet at Tramonto in Phoenix. The interior features living room, great room, kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with a sitting area and walk-in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings, wood & carpet flooring, security system and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a tile roof, 2 car garage with opener, 2 community pools & 1 spa. An added bonus is that the landscaping is maintained by the homeowner's association.



Cross Streets: Carefree Highway/I-17

Directions: East on Carefree Highway, Left on Via Puzzola, First Right on Sandflower.



(RLNE2494243)