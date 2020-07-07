All apartments in Phoenix
3022 N 37th St

3022 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3022 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2bbdce00e ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath single level condo features tile floors in the living room and hallways along with wood-like luxury vinyl planking in the bedrooms, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, an open living room, a fire place and a private fenced backyard with a side yard.

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer and Dryer.

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $915.59
? Security Deposit: $895.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,960.59

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 N 37th St have any available units?
3022 N 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 N 37th St have?
Some of 3022 N 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 N 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
3022 N 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 N 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 N 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 3022 N 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 3022 N 37th St offers parking.
Does 3022 N 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3022 N 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 N 37th St have a pool?
No, 3022 N 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 3022 N 37th St have accessible units?
No, 3022 N 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 N 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 N 37th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
