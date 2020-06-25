All apartments in Phoenix
3022 N 34TH Place
3022 N 34TH Place

3022 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3022 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning remodel you have to see! Home has upgrades everywhere, including carpet/tile flooring, paint, LG stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and gorgeous cabinetry. This awesome home has 3 spacious bdrms & 2 full baths. Backyard is big w/amazing landscaping. This gem won't last long so don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! You'ill be hard pressed to find a better location with the property only minutes from designer shops @ Scottsdale Fashion Square, Biltmore Fashion Park, & various local boutiques. Mix & mingle @ places like La Grande Orange, Crudo or Postinos & enjoy all kinds of entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, or throughout the Biltmore & Arcadia neighborhoods. Conveniently located just minutes to the SR 51 & Loop 202, or Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 N 34TH Place have any available units?
3022 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 3022 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3022 N 34TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3022 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3022 N 34TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3022 N 34TH Place offers parking.
Does 3022 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 N 34TH Place have a pool?
No, 3022 N 34TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 3022 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3022 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.
