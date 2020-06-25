3022 N 34TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning remodel you have to see! Home has upgrades everywhere, including carpet/tile flooring, paint, LG stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and gorgeous cabinetry. This awesome home has 3 spacious bdrms & 2 full baths. Backyard is big w/amazing landscaping. This gem won't last long so don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! You'ill be hard pressed to find a better location with the property only minutes from designer shops @ Scottsdale Fashion Square, Biltmore Fashion Park, & various local boutiques. Mix & mingle @ places like La Grande Orange, Crudo or Postinos & enjoy all kinds of entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, or throughout the Biltmore & Arcadia neighborhoods. Conveniently located just minutes to the SR 51 & Loop 202, or Sky Harbor Airport.