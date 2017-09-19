2945 N 19TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cute townhouse located in the very popular Encanto Gardens community will not last long! The large enclosed Arizona room with dual pane windows and tiled flooring adds bonus square footage, and it is one of the few units with washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, 5-burner gas range and micro-hood! Additional updates include molding and baseboards throughout, updated cabinets, tiled kitchen backsplash, slate shower surround, low profile dual-flush toilet and wood flooring. Street parking permitted on 19th Ave in front of the property. EHO