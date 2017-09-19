All apartments in Phoenix
2945 N 19TH Avenue
2945 N 19TH Avenue

2945 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2945 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute townhouse located in the very popular Encanto Gardens community will not last long! The large enclosed Arizona room with dual pane windows and tiled flooring adds bonus square footage, and it is one of the few units with washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, 5-burner gas range and micro-hood! Additional updates include molding and baseboards throughout, updated cabinets, tiled kitchen backsplash, slate shower surround, low profile dual-flush toilet and wood flooring. Street parking permitted on 19th Ave in front of the property. EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have any available units?
2945 N 19TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have?
Some of 2945 N 19TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 N 19TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2945 N 19TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 N 19TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2945 N 19TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 2945 N 19TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 N 19TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2945 N 19TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2945 N 19TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 N 19TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 N 19TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
