2910 E Minnezona Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

2910 E Minnezona Avenue

2910 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Amazing 5 Bedroom, 6 bath home in a gated Biltmore area community. This home features a gourmet kitchen with six burner gas stove, stainless steel appliances, Admiral side by side refrigerator and a huge kitchen island. This home includes 8 wall mounted flat screen TV's and another on the outside patio. Large master bathroom with stand alone bathtub. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Large 4 car garage with a Tesla charger. Backyard has a fenced pool, firepit, putting green and a mister system. Views of Camelback Mountain. Owner prefers 12 month or more lease but will consider shorter term w/ rent premium. Rent $6,200/mo with $3,250 security deposit. Includes pool and landscape maintenance and pest control. $150 one time admin fee. $250 non refundable pet deposit. Credit and background screening required. 3x income/rent ratio preferred. $55 per adult application fee. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have any available units?
2910 E Minnezona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have?
Some of 2910 E Minnezona Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 E Minnezona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2910 E Minnezona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 E Minnezona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue offers parking.
Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue has a pool.
Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 E Minnezona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 E Minnezona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

