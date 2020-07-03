2910 E Minnezona Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 5 Bedroom, 6 bath home in a gated Biltmore area community. This home features a gourmet kitchen with six burner gas stove, stainless steel appliances, Admiral side by side refrigerator and a huge kitchen island. This home includes 8 wall mounted flat screen TV's and another on the outside patio. Large master bathroom with stand alone bathtub. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Large 4 car garage with a Tesla charger. Backyard has a fenced pool, firepit, putting green and a mister system. Views of Camelback Mountain. Owner prefers 12 month or more lease but will consider shorter term w/ rent premium. Rent $6,200/mo with $3,250 security deposit. Includes pool and landscape maintenance and pest control. $150 one time admin fee. $250 non refundable pet deposit. Credit and background screening required. 3x income/rent ratio preferred. $55 per adult application fee. Showings booked online at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.