28621 N 64th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning NEW Home that backs to the mountain preserve so you have complete privacy in your back yard with gorgeous mountain views and it's also located in a cul-de-sac!!! Home features 4 bedrooms + den, 3.5 bath and a 3 car garage. This home has it all, starting with AC thermostats, Oven and Garage Door that can be operated all off WIFI!! This home also comes with a BRAND NEW refrigerator, wash and dryer , soft water system and tank-less water heater. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to the spacious great room and kitchen nook. Great room and the patio are pre-wired for surround sound. Master bedroom is downstairs with a large custom tile walk-in shower, granite counter tops and a walk-in closet.