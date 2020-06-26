2721 E Dunbar Drive

Amenities

Come and see this spacious home in the Gated Community of Summers Place. This home has it all! Downstairs 5th bedroom and full bath. Gorgeous grey tile throughout, two-tone paint & soft water loop. The kitchen is a chef's dream with double ovens, large island, stainless steel appliances, white maple shaker cabinets and a tile back splash. Kitchen open to family room. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms + oversized loft for more living space! Backyard has large covered patio w/synthetic grass for low maintenance. 3 car garage with upgraded paver driveway. Owner may accept pets depending on size & breed with an additional non-refundable $300 pet fee. $2650.00/mo + 4% tax; $2650.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Household income must be 3x's the monthly rent; 600+ credit scores & good rental history. Schedule as showing today!