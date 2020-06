Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is more than meets the eye! There is beautiful tile flooring throughout the home, with plush carpeting in the master bedroom. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops as well as updated appliances and cabinetry. The living area boasts towering vaulted ceilings with a cozy fireplace, and the home has tons of natural light!