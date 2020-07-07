All apartments in Phoenix
26201 N 47TH Place
26201 N 47TH Place

26201 North 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

26201 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sitting on a corner lot, this home has an open floor plan that will make you feel right at home. Wood flooring throughout, natural sunlight & large dine in kitchen with gas stove. Perfect for entertaining! Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, double vanity bath, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Private backyard with spacious covered patio and large grassy play area perfect for kids or pets! Don't miss this opportunity to get in this coveted neighborhood with excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26201 N 47TH Place have any available units?
26201 N 47TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26201 N 47TH Place have?
Some of 26201 N 47TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26201 N 47TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
26201 N 47TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26201 N 47TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 26201 N 47TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Place offers parking.
Does 26201 N 47TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26201 N 47TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26201 N 47TH Place have a pool?
No, 26201 N 47TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 26201 N 47TH Place have accessible units?
No, 26201 N 47TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26201 N 47TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26201 N 47TH Place has units with dishwashers.

