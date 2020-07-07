26201 N 47TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sitting on a corner lot, this home has an open floor plan that will make you feel right at home. Wood flooring throughout, natural sunlight & large dine in kitchen with gas stove. Perfect for entertaining! Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, double vanity bath, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Private backyard with spacious covered patio and large grassy play area perfect for kids or pets! Don't miss this opportunity to get in this coveted neighborhood with excellent schools.