All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive

2534 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2534 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Townhouse has been Recently Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. New Paint with 20'' Porcelain Tile Throughout, Kitchen & Baths have Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and all Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage * 2 Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have any available units?
2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have?
Some of 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive offers parking.
Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive has a pool.
Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 E VILLA THERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College