Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2527 W Lucia Dr Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Dynamite Ranch is available for move in on 6-1-2020 - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Dynamite Ranch is available for move in on 6-1-2020. Home features an open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, upgraded kitchen cabinets, and comes with all appliances. It also has ceiling fans through out, a separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, a huge master walk in closet plus one other bedroom has a walk in closet as well. The back yard is beautifully finished and has a covered patio. The property is located two houses down from a community park, and close to restaurants, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



