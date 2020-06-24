All apartments in Phoenix
2527 W Lucia Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2527 W Lucia Dr

2527 West Lucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 West Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2527 W Lucia Dr Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Dynamite Ranch is available for move in on 6-1-2020 - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Dynamite Ranch is available for move in on 6-1-2020. Home features an open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, upgraded kitchen cabinets, and comes with all appliances. It also has ceiling fans through out, a separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, a huge master walk in closet plus one other bedroom has a walk in closet as well. The back yard is beautifully finished and has a covered patio. The property is located two houses down from a community park, and close to restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4805499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 W Lucia Dr have any available units?
2527 W Lucia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 W Lucia Dr have?
Some of 2527 W Lucia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 W Lucia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2527 W Lucia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 W Lucia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 W Lucia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2527 W Lucia Dr offer parking?
No, 2527 W Lucia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2527 W Lucia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 W Lucia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 W Lucia Dr have a pool?
No, 2527 W Lucia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2527 W Lucia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2527 W Lucia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 W Lucia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 W Lucia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
