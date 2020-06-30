All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2526 W CORDIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2526 W CORDIA Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

2526 W CORDIA Lane

2526 West Cordia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2526 West Cordia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Reduced!! Great floor plan with an island kitchen open to spacious family room with high ceilings, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, slab granite in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, first floor den with closet, large neutral tile, nice master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate tub & shower...too much to list! Great curb appeal on quiet interior street just down the street from a park! Current tenants have rented here 7 years & are buying a home.** Attentive local landlords!* Convenient to I-17, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have any available units?
2526 W CORDIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have?
Some of 2526 W CORDIA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 W CORDIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2526 W CORDIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 W CORDIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2526 W CORDIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2526 W CORDIA Lane offers parking.
Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 W CORDIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have a pool?
No, 2526 W CORDIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 2526 W CORDIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 W CORDIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 W CORDIA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College