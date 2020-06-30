2526 W CORDIA Lane

Amenities
Reduced!! Great floor plan with an island kitchen open to spacious family room with high ceilings, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, slab granite in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, first floor den with closet, large neutral tile, nice master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate tub & shower...too much to list! Great curb appeal on quiet interior street just down the street from a park! Current tenants have rented here 7 years & are buying a home.** Attentive local landlords!* Convenient to I-17, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.