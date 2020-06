Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, over 1600 sf home in near the Biltmore District! All tile floors, ceiling fans. Huge lot with RV gate with nice back yard, covered patio and built in BBQ. Enjoy all the amenities of the Biltmore District & quick access to SR51. Call for pets!