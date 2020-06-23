2451 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities
Open Concept, 4 BR, 3 BA, all tiled, with RV gate. Large kitchen, with qurtz countertops, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, with Central Island & Walk-in pantry. 3 new sliding glass doors, from 3 BRs, open to beautifully landscaped backyard. 3 baths totally remodeled with marble tile. 2 master suites. One master suite can be used as a guest quarters, with its own entrance. Open concept recessed lights area of living room, family room, and kitchen dining area, perfect for entertaining. 2 central A/C units. Ceiling fans and faux wood blinds throughout. Large separate laundry room, with washer, dryer and brand new gas hot water heater. Landscaped front and backyards, with covered patios, easy to maintain. Large carport with gate.