Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2451 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2451 E BLANCHE Drive

2451 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2451 East Blanche Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Open Concept, 4 BR, 3 BA, all tiled, with RV gate. Large kitchen, with qurtz countertops, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, with Central Island & Walk-in pantry. 3 new sliding glass doors, from 3 BRs, open to beautifully landscaped backyard. 3 baths totally remodeled with marble tile. 2 master suites. One master suite can be used as a guest quarters, with its own entrance. Open concept recessed lights area of living room, family room, and kitchen dining area, perfect for entertaining. 2 central A/C units. Ceiling fans and faux wood blinds throughout. Large separate laundry room, with washer, dryer and brand new gas hot water heater. Landscaped front and backyards, with covered patios, easy to maintain. Large carport with gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
2451 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 2451 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2451 E BLANCHE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive does offer parking.
Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
