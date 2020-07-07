2445 E DARREL Road

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath (master and one bedroom on first floor); all tile and wood flooring except for loft and 3 bedrooms. Formal living room with cathedral ceiling; family room and kitchen with soaring ceilings features an island, gas stove cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and eating alcove. Master bedroom w/ hard wood flooring includes large bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, toilet room and walk in closet. Loft for entertaining has a full size pool table and wet bar, study/computer area, balcony which overlooks the golf course. Back yard features an extended patio and POOL! (Mesh pool fence for safety) Beautifully landscaped yard and golf course. Weekly pool service is included with rent. View today