Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2445 E DARREL Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:01 PM

2445 E DARREL Road

2445 E Darrel Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2445 E Darrel Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath (master and one bedroom on first floor); all tile and wood flooring except for loft and 3 bedrooms. Formal living room with cathedral ceiling; family room and kitchen with soaring ceilings features an island, gas stove cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and eating alcove. Master bedroom w/ hard wood flooring includes large bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, toilet room and walk in closet. Loft for entertaining has a full size pool table and wet bar, study/computer area, balcony which overlooks the golf course. Back yard features an extended patio and POOL! (Mesh pool fence for safety) Beautifully landscaped yard and golf course. Weekly pool service is included with rent. View today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 E DARREL Road have any available units?
2445 E DARREL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 E DARREL Road have?
Some of 2445 E DARREL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 E DARREL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2445 E DARREL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 E DARREL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road offers parking.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road has a pool.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have accessible units?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road has units with dishwashers.

