All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

2445 East Cielo Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2445 East Cielo Grande Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Pulte Great Room Floor Plan. Not your typical rental home. 3 Bedroom Master Split Floor Plan.Huge Master Bath with Separate Tub and Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet. All rooms include Ceiling Fans. Neutral colors, tile and carpet. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Very Private Back Yard offers a large grassy play area, covered patio and extended patio. 2 Car Garage with Epoxy flooring. Available August 1, 2019. Great location - near the 101 and quick to 51 and downtown. Or Desert Ridge, Scottsdale 101, Promenade, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have any available units?
2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have?
Some of 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College