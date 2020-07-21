2445 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Pulte Great Room Floor Plan. Not your typical rental home. 3 Bedroom Master Split Floor Plan.Huge Master Bath with Separate Tub and Shower, Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet. All rooms include Ceiling Fans. Neutral colors, tile and carpet. Refrigerator washer and dryer included. Very Private Back Yard offers a large grassy play area, covered patio and extended patio. 2 Car Garage with Epoxy flooring. Available August 1, 2019. Great location - near the 101 and quick to 51 and downtown. Or Desert Ridge, Scottsdale 101, Promenade, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter!