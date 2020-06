Amenities

Backyard Oasis & Move-in Ready! Great North Phoenix location with easy access to I-17, close to The Shops at Norterra with an array of dining and entertainment. This home sits on a North/South lot and features a pebble tech pool with water feature, extended back covered patio witch makes it a great place to relax and unwind after a long day. Tile flooring in the living/dining room. Open kitchen with a window to the backyard. 4 spacious bedrooms + loft. All appliances included.