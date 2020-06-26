All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2401 W Stella Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2401 W Stella Ln
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

2401 W Stella Ln

2401 West Stella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2401 West Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This one will go fast! Owner just had entire house painted from inside to out! Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with tile in all the right places. Kitchen includes white appliance (refrigerator too!) and granite countertops. Large backyard ready for grass. Low maintenance rock front yard. RV parking and block fence. Shed in the backyard. One car garage with opener. Gas heat. Available for immediate move in. Pets allowed upon approval and deposit. Don't wait or it will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 W Stella Ln have any available units?
2401 W Stella Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 W Stella Ln have?
Some of 2401 W Stella Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 W Stella Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2401 W Stella Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 W Stella Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 W Stella Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2401 W Stella Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2401 W Stella Ln offers parking.
Does 2401 W Stella Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 W Stella Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 W Stella Ln have a pool?
No, 2401 W Stella Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2401 W Stella Ln have accessible units?
No, 2401 W Stella Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 W Stella Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 W Stella Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College