2401 W Stella Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This one will go fast! Owner just had entire house painted from inside to out! Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with tile in all the right places. Kitchen includes white appliance (refrigerator too!) and granite countertops. Large backyard ready for grass. Low maintenance rock front yard. RV parking and block fence. Shed in the backyard. One car garage with opener. Gas heat. Available for immediate move in. Pets allowed upon approval and deposit. Don't wait or it will be gone!