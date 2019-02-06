All apartments in Phoenix
2340 E Heatherbrae Dr.
2340 E Heatherbrae Dr
2340 E Heatherbrae Dr

2340 East Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 East Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful home with no HOA has an open floor plan with the island kitchen as the center of attention overlooking the dining area and family room adorned with sleek custom built in cabinetry. Plenty of space to spread out and entertain! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, new wood floors and carpet throughout. Brand new Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite. Awesome master bedroom with exposed brick accent wall and access to the HUGE covered patio. Outside you will find tons of covered space, lush grassy yard with trees, large detached shed for the toys and the sparkling pool. Very close to entertainment, dining, shopping, easy access to Downtown. Near Biltmore, Mid-Town and more!

(RLNE5722331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have any available units?
2340 E Heatherbrae Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have?
Some of 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2340 E Heatherbrae Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr offers parking.
Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr has a pool.
Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have accessible units?
No, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 E Heatherbrae Dr has units with dishwashers.

