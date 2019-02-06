2340 E Heatherbrae Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful home with no HOA has an open floor plan with the island kitchen as the center of attention overlooking the dining area and family room adorned with sleek custom built in cabinetry. Plenty of space to spread out and entertain! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, new wood floors and carpet throughout. Brand new Kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite. Awesome master bedroom with exposed brick accent wall and access to the HUGE covered patio. Outside you will find tons of covered space, lush grassy yard with trees, large detached shed for the toys and the sparkling pool. Very close to entertainment, dining, shopping, easy access to Downtown. Near Biltmore, Mid-Town and more!



(RLNE5722331)