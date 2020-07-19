All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2333 W STEED Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2333 W STEED Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2333 W STEED Ridge

2333 West Steed Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2333 West Steed Ridge, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location!!!Just minutes from Norterra Restaurants & shops!Beautiful home! Dramatic entry with travertine floors and soaring ceilings open to loft above! Great floor plan is ideal for entertaining with separate living/dining, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, enormous walk-in pantry, granite counters & island,that overlook family room. Upstairs is master retreat with huge walk in closet, bath with separate shower/tub & dual sinks. Plus 3 large bedrooms & Loft with 2 built in desks for the kids! Downstairs 5th bedroom is perfect for guests or office! Note extended garage for additional storage. Great access to I17 f& the 303 Freeways... This is a must see! Home will have freshly painted 2-tone interior prior to move-in...HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 W STEED Ridge have any available units?
2333 W STEED Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 W STEED Ridge have?
Some of 2333 W STEED Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 W STEED Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2333 W STEED Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 W STEED Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2333 W STEED Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2333 W STEED Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2333 W STEED Ridge offers parking.
Does 2333 W STEED Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 W STEED Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 W STEED Ridge have a pool?
No, 2333 W STEED Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2333 W STEED Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2333 W STEED Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 W STEED Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 W STEED Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College