2333 W STEED Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location!!!Just minutes from Norterra Restaurants & shops!Beautiful home! Dramatic entry with travertine floors and soaring ceilings open to loft above! Great floor plan is ideal for entertaining with separate living/dining, gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, enormous walk-in pantry, granite counters & island,that overlook family room. Upstairs is master retreat with huge walk in closet, bath with separate shower/tub & dual sinks. Plus 3 large bedrooms & Loft with 2 built in desks for the kids! Downstairs 5th bedroom is perfect for guests or office! Note extended garage for additional storage. Great access to I17 f& the 303 Freeways... This is a must see! Home will have freshly painted 2-tone interior prior to move-in...HURRY!