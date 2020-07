Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

HOME IS FOUR BEDROOM THREE BATH WITH DEN. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH TUMBLED TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH, BLACK JENN AIR APPLIANCES. FLOORS ARE CHISELED EDGE TRAVERTINE SET IN VERSAILLES PATTERN. MASTER BATH HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH DOUBLE SINKS, TRAVERTINE SHOWER AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, AND MUCH MORE. BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR WILL BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN.