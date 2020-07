Amenities

***COMING SOON***Biltmore/Arcadia area red brick charmer is close to it all! Fantastic location and nice quiet neighborhood. This 2,100 sqft home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with single car garage. Spacious living room plus bonus room. No HOA. Close to shopping and dining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets ok. Large backyard. Tenants to maintain landscaping. No smoking. Available after 11/22 Available to show after 11/22.