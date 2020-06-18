All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2307 E HILLERY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2307 E HILLERY Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:07 AM

2307 E HILLERY Drive

2307 East Hillery Drive · (855) 371-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2307 East Hillery Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have any available units?
2307 E HILLERY Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have?
Some of 2307 E HILLERY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 E HILLERY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 E HILLERY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 E HILLERY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 E HILLERY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2307 E HILLERY Drive does offer parking.
Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 E HILLERY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have a pool?
No, 2307 E HILLERY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 E HILLERY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 E HILLERY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 E HILLERY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2307 E HILLERY Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity