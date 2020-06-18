2307 E HILLERY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.