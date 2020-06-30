22607 N 30TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Beautiful HILLSIDE home with lots of desirable features, close access to 101 & I-17,open and bright floor plan gives this house a very spacious feel. Cute, private backyard backs up to the mountain. Enjoy the incredible views of Adobe mountain from the living room and master bedroom. Black out blinds on all bedroom windows keep out the sunlight. Extra large island in the kitchen serves as a breakfast bar, spacious great room with wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous 16 inch custom tile throughout and lovely entry way inlay. Designer touches everywhere, lots of storage space with additional outside storage and hard to find 12x12 secondary bedrooms. This house is neat and clean, don't let this one get away. New AC installed in 2017, roof replaced in 2018.