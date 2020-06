Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room

Wonderfully upgraded Desert Ridge home in spectacular and desirable Aviano! Four roomy bedrooms (one down) and spacious master, loft. Large kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, and open to great room. Enjoy the play pool, new built in bbq, covered patio. Walk to club house, pool, fitness facility. Close to superb schools, shopping, dining, theater and SR 101.