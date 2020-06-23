22244 N 22ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of the larger plans available in the area and with pool to beat. Meticulously maintained. Newer carpet and decorating inside out. Large living and family areas with open kitchen, has newer appliances and granite counters. 4th bedrm is configured as den/office but available either way. Dual pane windows with expensive wood shutters. Newer epoxy sealed garage floor. Beautiful pebble tec pool with great mountain view. Pool service and landscaping included in rent. Fantastic area feels like a private island away from the maddening crowd. Super schools nearby. Will go fast.