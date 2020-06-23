All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22244 N 22ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22244 N 22ND Place
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

22244 N 22ND Place

22244 North 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22244 North 22nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the larger plans available in the area and with pool to beat. Meticulously maintained. Newer carpet and decorating inside out. Large living and family areas with open kitchen, has newer appliances and granite counters. 4th bedrm is configured as den/office but available either way. Dual pane windows with expensive wood shutters. Newer epoxy sealed garage floor. Beautiful pebble tec pool with great mountain view. Pool service and landscaping included in rent. Fantastic area feels like a private island away from the maddening crowd. Super schools nearby. Will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22244 N 22ND Place have any available units?
22244 N 22ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22244 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 22244 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22244 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
22244 N 22ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22244 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 22244 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22244 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 22244 N 22ND Place offers parking.
Does 22244 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22244 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22244 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 22244 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 22244 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 22244 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22244 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22244 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College