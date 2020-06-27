21855 N 40TH Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom nestled in a quiet Desert Ridge neighborhood! You are greeted with an open and airy layout with tile flooring and custom color tones throughout. The great room is off the kitchen allowing for ample entertaining space with custom built-in wall shelving. Stylish backsplash with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs is a spacious loft before entering the spacious master with full en-suite. 1st Floor has a den which could also be a quest bedroom. Enjoy time outdoors in your backyard with friends and family!