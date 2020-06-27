21855 N 40TH Place

21855 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Desert Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful 4 bedroom nestled in a quiet Desert Ridge neighborhood! You are greeted with an open and airy layout with tile flooring and custom color tones throughout. The great room is off the kitchen allowing for ample entertaining space with custom built-in wall shelving. Stylish backsplash with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs is a spacious loft before entering the spacious master with full en-suite. 1st Floor has a den which could also be a quest bedroom. Enjoy time outdoors in your backyard with friends and family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
