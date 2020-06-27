All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 21855 N 40TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
21855 N 40TH Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

21855 N 40TH Place

21855 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21855 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom nestled in a quiet Desert Ridge neighborhood! You are greeted with an open and airy layout with tile flooring and custom color tones throughout. The great room is off the kitchen allowing for ample entertaining space with custom built-in wall shelving. Stylish backsplash with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs is a spacious loft before entering the spacious master with full en-suite. 1st Floor has a den which could also be a quest bedroom. Enjoy time outdoors in your backyard with friends and family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21855 N 40TH Place have any available units?
21855 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21855 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 21855 N 40TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21855 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21855 N 40TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21855 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21855 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21855 N 40TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 21855 N 40TH Place offers parking.
Does 21855 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21855 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21855 N 40TH Place have a pool?
No, 21855 N 40TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 21855 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21855 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21855 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21855 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College