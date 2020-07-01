All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2143 E DANBURY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2143 E DANBURY Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2143 E DANBURY Road

2143 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2143 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Super cute home on Cul-de-Sac lot. Home features vaulted ceilings, new driftwood vinyl tile throughout (no carpet in home), ceiling fans in all bedrooms and upgraded lighting. Recently upgraded kitchen includes granite counters & backsplash, white cabinets, pantry and newer stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Incredible backyard w/ large patio, built-in barbeque, fountain, and firepit. Centrally located with easy access to the 51 and 101 freeways and a few minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and Lookout Mountain. Landscaping service included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 E DANBURY Road have any available units?
2143 E DANBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 E DANBURY Road have?
Some of 2143 E DANBURY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 E DANBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2143 E DANBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 E DANBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2143 E DANBURY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2143 E DANBURY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2143 E DANBURY Road offers parking.
Does 2143 E DANBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 E DANBURY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 E DANBURY Road have a pool?
No, 2143 E DANBURY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2143 E DANBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 2143 E DANBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 E DANBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 E DANBURY Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College