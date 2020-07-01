2143 E DANBURY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Super cute home on Cul-de-Sac lot. Home features vaulted ceilings, new driftwood vinyl tile throughout (no carpet in home), ceiling fans in all bedrooms and upgraded lighting. Recently upgraded kitchen includes granite counters & backsplash, white cabinets, pantry and newer stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Incredible backyard w/ large patio, built-in barbeque, fountain, and firepit. Centrally located with easy access to the 51 and 101 freeways and a few minutes away from Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall and Lookout Mountain. Landscaping service included with rent.