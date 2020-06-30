All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2121 West Hayward Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2121 West Hayward Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

2121 West Hayward Avenue

2121 West Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2121 West Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Industrial Loft Style, two-story Duplex - Unique Urban Modern living in an established North Central Phoenix neighborhood. This is not a typical rental. Sealed concrete and tile flooring, all new energy efficient appliances are included: fridge, range, microwave, front load washer & dryer, air conditioning and heat. Lots of closets and storage. SRP M-Power electricity. Property owner pays for water and common area landscaping.
The house is a stones throw to lots of shopping (Sprouts, Albertsons, Bookman's) specialty retail, independent restaurants and cafes, chain outlets, multiple convenience stores. N/S and E/W bus stops are around the corner, near Light Rail station. Easy I-17 freeway access - close to everything. Large park and recreation area nearby.

Available immediately to show and move in.

Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #956667

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,395.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have any available units?
2121 West Hayward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have?
Some of 2121 West Hayward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 West Hayward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2121 West Hayward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 West Hayward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 West Hayward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue offer parking?
No, 2121 West Hayward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 West Hayward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have a pool?
No, 2121 West Hayward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2121 West Hayward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 West Hayward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 West Hayward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College