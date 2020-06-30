2121 West Hayward Avenue

Amenities
Industrial Loft Style, two-story Duplex - Unique Urban Modern living in an established North Central Phoenix neighborhood. This is not a typical rental. Sealed concrete and tile flooring, all new energy efficient appliances are included: fridge, range, microwave, front load washer & dryer, air conditioning and heat. Lots of closets and storage. SRP M-Power electricity. Property owner pays for water and common area landscaping.
The house is a stones throw to lots of shopping (Sprouts, Albertsons, Bookman's) specialty retail, independent restaurants and cafes, chain outlets, multiple convenience stores. N/S and E/W bus stops are around the corner, near Light Rail station. Easy I-17 freeway access - close to everything. Large park and recreation area nearby.
Available immediately to show and move in.
Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #956667
Smoking: No
Year Built: 2014
Deposits: $1,395.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.